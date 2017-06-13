Gardaí say the human remains found at several locations in the Wicklow Mountains belong to one person - an adult female.



The woman's head and hands were found in a plastic bag, close to Glenmacnass waterfall this afternoon.

DNA samples have confirmed that the woman died within the last week.

Gardaí this evening confirmed that a man in his thirties has been arrested in Wexford in connection with the woman's murder.

Further forensic testing is to be carried out on the body, to try identify the woman.



The remains were found in five locations since the first body parts were found on Saturday night.



Superintendent Pat Ward from Bray Garda Station says the latest developments in the case are disturbing: