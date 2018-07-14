Gardai in Ronanstown in Dublin investigating the death of a 74 year old man, discovered at a house in Rowlagh Green on Friday have arrested a 47 year old man.

He was arrested this evening in Lucan and is being detained at Lucan Garda station

At around 8.45pm Gardai in Ronanstown were called to a house at Rowlagh Green where a man had been injured.

When they arrived a 74-year-old man was discovered with serious injuries.

The injured man was taken to Tallaght Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Gardai wish to appeal to witnesses or to anyone who can assist with the investigation to contact the Incident Room at Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 6667700, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.