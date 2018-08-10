A man in Germany has called police... because he was being chased by a baby squirrel.

It happened in the city of Karlsruhe.

A patrol responded to the man's call, to find the unlucky individual was indeed being pursued by an enthusiastic and stubborn little squirrel.

The relentless pursuit exhausted the young animal, who ended up falling asleep.

It was christened 'Karl-Friedrich' by police, who took the squirrel in and made up some temporary accommodation.

A police spokesperson confirmed Karl-Friedrich is now being "well looked after" by an animal rescue centre.

Deutsche Welle reports that young squirrels who have been separated from their mother have been known to chase humans when in need of help.