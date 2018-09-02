A Belfast man had a lucky escape after being bitten by a shark off the Cork coast yesterday evening.

He was angling on board a boat close to Cork Harbour at the time when a blue shark was pulled on board for tagging and release.

The alarm was raised around 6pm, and a Crosshaven lifeboat was deployed to meet the angling boat.

The man sustained a bad bite to the forearm in the incident, and required medical treatment.

Crosshaven RNLI spokesperson John Mathers said once on shore, the man was taken to Cork University Hospital for further treatment - but his injuries aren't believed to be serious.

He explained: "He'll be sore for a while, but I don't think there'll be any long-term effects from what I understand."

He added: "It's the first time we've had to deal with it - but I understand that while shark bites on angling boats are not common, they're not uncommon either."