A sleep-deprived man in the UK called 999 to report his wife for snoring loudly.

Other recent calls include reporting an injured duck and a teenager asking them to contact his mum after he ran out of phone credit.

West Midlands Police have shared the audio online to urge people not to waste emergency services time.

The police force says with the pressures their staff face calls like this don't help:

Your Apple Watch has stopped working is not a police emergency. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♀️



Watch this video to see how our highly professional call handler Je-nice dealt with this call.



Read about how you can help keep our 999 lines free for real emergencies only: https://t.co/gOVbayYm8e pic.twitter.com/zv4t5jSCGn — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) August 7, 2018

This one was also time wasting for vital emergency service staff: