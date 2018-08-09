Another caller complained KFC wouldn't refund their chicken

A sleep-deprived man in the UK called 999 to report his wife for snoring loudly.

Other recent calls include reporting an injured duck and a teenager asking them to contact his mum after he ran out of phone credit.

West Midlands Police have shared the audio online to urge people not to waste emergency services time.

The police force says with the pressures their staff face calls like this don't help:

 

This one was also time wasting for vital emergency service staff:

 

 