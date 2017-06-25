A 20 year old man has been charged in connection with a fatal assault in Waterford.

Niall Hewison, from Clarinwood in Tramore, appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court today.

It's after a 54 year old man was found unconscious on Lower Strand Street in Tramore in the early hours yesterday morning.

A post mortem examination is due to take place.

An application for bail on a bond of €300 was granted on terms that Mr. Hewison would surrender his passport and not leave the jurisdiction, he is due before the court again on the 25th July.

Investigation's are continuing and anyone with information's asked to contact Gardaí.