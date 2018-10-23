A 35 year old man is due in court this morning charged in connection with the murder of a mother of two in Cabra in Dublin at the weekend.

The body of Amanda Carroll was found at her apartment at Homestead Court on Quarry Road on Sunday afternoon.

The alarm was raised when it's understood Amanda Carroll's 16 year old son discovered her unresponsive in her bed at their home.

A post mortem exam revealed that the 33 year old - who also has a five year old son - died from strangulation and the investigation was upgraded to murder.

A 35 year old man was arrested on Sunday and last night he was charged in connection with the murder of Ms Carroll.

The accused is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.