A 33 year old man has been charged in connection with the seizure of cash and cannabis in Rathmines in Dublin.

Cannabis herb and resin with an estimated street value of 30-thousand was discovered along with 6-thousand euro in cash, when Gardai searched a flat in the early hours of this morning.

The operation was part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in south Dublin.

The man currently being detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station and is due to appear in court tomorrow morning.