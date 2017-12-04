A man has appeared in court following a huge cannabis seizure in Lucan in Co Dublin.

The seizure came at around 2:50pm on Friday afternoon when gardaí stopped a truck on the N4 at Lucan.

Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of over €4 million was discovered following the search.

This morning, 48-year-old James Manning of Belclare Avenue in Ballymun in Dublin appeared before Blanchardstown District Court where he was charged with the possession of cannabis for sale or supply.

Gardaí told the court that the accused made no reply when he was charged at Lucan Garda Station yesterday afternoon.

His solicitor told the Judge there was no application for bail at this stage.

The accused, who did not speak during the brief hearing, was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.