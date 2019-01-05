

A 27 year-old man's been charged with the murder of Jasmine McMonagle in County Donegal.

The body of Ms McMonagle was found at her home at the Forest Park Estate in Killygordon in County Donegal on Friday morning.

The 28 year-old mother of two, originally from Castlefin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Letterkenny University where a post-mortem examination was carried out Friday evening by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

27-year-old Richard Burke of Forest Park tonight appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District Court, charged with her murder in the early hours of Friday morning.

Judge Kevin Kilrane remanded him in custody and granted a request from his solicitor for free legal aid.