A man has been charged in relation to the murder of Noel Kirwan in West Dublin last year.



He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.



Noel Kirwan was shot dead outside his home in St. Ronan's Drive in Clondalkin Dublin on December 22nd.



The killing has been linked to the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.



The man charged in relation to the killing was arrested, along with a woman in her 20s, on Tuesday in north County Dublin.



They were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, at Lucan and Blanchardstown Garda Stations.



The woman has been released without charge.

Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the DPP.