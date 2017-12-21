A 25-year-old man has appeared in court charged as part of an investigation into a massive drugs seizure in Dublin.

Almost €3m worth of cannabis, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy was seized in the haul in Drumcondra.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting serious organised criminal activity, gardaí stopped two cars in Drumcondra yesterday morning.

They searched the cars and found five kilos of cannabis herb and arrested two men at the scene.

In a follow up operation at an address in Drumcondra, a significant amount of drugs were also were seized.

This afternoon a 25-year-old man appeared before the District Court in Dublin charged as part of the investigation.

Leroy Howard of Oriel Hall, Seville Place, Dublin 1 is charged with possessing cannabis for sale or supply after a car was stopped at St Joseph's Avenue in Dublin 9.

During a bail hearing, the court heard it would be alleged the accused was involved in the handover of cannabis worth €100,000 and he was "was low down on the scale."

His solicitor said this was Mr Howard's first Christmas as a father which was weighing heavily on his mind.

However, the accused was refused bail and has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on St Stephen's Day.