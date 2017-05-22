A man charged with causing criminal damage to The George has been given bail on condition he stays away from the Dublin nightclub.

Eoin Berkeley of Hamptonwood Way in Finglas was arrested yesterday morning after an attack on the popular gay bar over the weekend.

Homophobic slurs and Nazi swastikas were scribbled in chalk on the front panels of the nightclub in the early hours of Saturday.

They were wiped off by management and the incident was reported to Gardaí who arrested Eoin Berkeley near Dublin city centre yesterday morning.

He was charged with criminal damage and brought before Judge Deirdre Gearty today who heard there was no objection to bail subject to certain conditions.

The 23-year-old must stay away from The George, sign on daily at his local Garda station, stay at the address given to the court and be of sober habits and good behaviour.

Mr. Berkeley addressed the court only to say he understood the conditions when asked.

Judge Gearty heard that CCTV would feature in the case and he was remanded on bail until his next court appearance on July 4th.

