An 18-year-old has been remanded in further custody, charged with the murder of a 24-year-old Japanese man in Dundalk.

Mohamed Morei is charged with murdering Yasuke Sasaki, and he is also accused of injuring two others.

Mr Sasaki was fatally stabbed on his way home from work in National Pen on January 3rd.

Cloverhill District Court heard Mr Morei is currently in the Central Mental Hospital.

Judge Victor Blake said Dr Ronan Mullaney informed the court that Mr Morei is undergoing treatment and as such is unfit to appear in court, and will be for two weeks.

Judge Blake put the case down for mention again in two weeks via video link.

He asked for a letter to be furnished to the Court regarding Mr Morei’s treatment.