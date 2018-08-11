A man has been charged with four counts of first degree murder over a shooting incident in Canada, in which two police officers were killed.

Four people were shot dead in Fredericton, New Brunswick yesterday, near an apartment building on Brookside Drive.

48 year old Matthew Vincent Raymond was charged today with the deaths of the four victims.

He will remain in custody until a court appearance on August 27.

45-year-old Cst. Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello and 43-year-old Cst. Sara Mae Helen Burns, and two Fredericton residents, 42-year-old Donald Adam Robichaud and 32-year-old Bobbie Lee Wright were gunned down in the incident.