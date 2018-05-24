A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man in a Caherciveen housing estate in Co Kerry.

33-year-old Robert Elston, originally from Lisselton, died after being stabbed early yesterday morning.

Blake Sweeney of Fertha Drive, Caherciveen appeared before Judge David Waters at Tralee District Court this afternoon.

Detective Sergeant John Kelly gave details of arrest, charge and caution.

Detective Sergeant Kelly said after being cautioned Mr Sweeney replied: "Yeah I do. I am not guilty. This is self-defence".

Solicitor for the accused, Padraig O'Connell, told the court his client is on disability and applied for legal aid, which was granted by Judge David Waters.

Mr O'Connell also asked Judge Waters to direct that Mr Sweeney, who is on prescribed medication, receive medical attention while in custody.

Judge Waters remanded Blake Sweeney in custody and ordered him to reappear before Tralee District Court next Wednesday.

