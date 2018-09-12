A man in his 30s is due back in court next week after being charged with the murder of Bobby Messet at Bray Boxing Club.

50 year old Bobby Messet died after he was shot on the 5th of June at Bray Boxing Club

The grandfather of three was at the gym early when he was shot.

Two others were injured – including boxing trainer Pete Taylor.

Last night, a 31 year old man was brought before a special sitting of Bray District Court charged with Bobby Messett’s murder.

Gerard Cervi of no fixed address was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday. Bail for a murder charge can only be sought in the High Court.

A woman in her 20s – who was arrested at the weekend - as part of the same investigation has been released without charge.