A 48-year-old man has appeared before Dundalk District Court charged with murder.

Edmundas Dauksa is accused of stabbing a mother-of-two to death.

31-year-old Ingrida Maciokaite was attacked at an apartment block on Linenhall Street in the town on Tuesday afternoon.

She died a short time later at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Edmundas Dauksa of Castleross, Castletown Road in Dundalk was arrested.

He was subsequently charged with murder at Dundalk Garda Station last night.

Garda Joseph Bell told the court this morning that the accused made no reply after caution.

An application for legal aid was granted, and a request was made for Dauksa to receive the appropriate medical care.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court this day next week.