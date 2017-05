Detectives investigating the deaths of an elderly couple in Co Armagh have charged a 40 year old man with two counts of murder.

The bodies of 83 year olds Michael and Marjorie Cawdery were discovered by a relative in their home in Ramone Gardens in Portadown on Friday afternoon.

The suspect has also been charged with aggravated burglary and stealing a vehicle.

He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court tomorrow.