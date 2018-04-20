A 38-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a construction worker in Tallaght, Dublin.

Ioan Artene Bob was found with serious injuries last week.

The victim, originally from Romania, was found in Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght last Friday morning with serious assault injuries.

The 49-year-old father-of-one was taken to hospital but he later died.

He had been living in Ireland for the past three years and working in construction.

This morning, 38-year-old Feri Anghel of no fixed address - but also originally from Romania - appeared before Tallaght District Court charged with his murder.

Detective Sergeant Shay Palmer told the Judge he replied ‘NO’ when he was cautioned and charged at Tallaght garda station just before 12:30am.

The court heard there was an outstanding bench warrant for Mr Anghel for an alleged unrelated offence.

As he is facing a murder charge, bail can only be sought in the High Court.

The 38-year-old, who was dressed in a dark hoody and tracksuit bottoms, didn’t speak for the brief hearing and had a Romanian interpreter.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.