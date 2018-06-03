Man Charged in Connection With Loaded Firearm Seizure
A man has been charged in connection with the seizure of a loaded firearm in Dublin yesterday.
He was one of two men arrested at the time, and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.
The arrests were made when Gardai stopped a man in a car and another on a bicycle at Dublin's East Wall Road.
A second man has been released without charge this afternoon and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.