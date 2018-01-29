A 35 year old man has been cleared of the rape of a teenage woman on Jason Derulo's tour bus in Cork City.



The man, who can't be named for legal reasons, had pleaded not guilty to raping and falsely imprisoning the 19 year old in June 2014.



The judge has directed the jury to find the accused not guilty of all offences and told him he was free to go.



Charges were dropped against a 44 year old man last week in connection with the case.



Mr Derulo was not charged with any offence.