A man has climbed up the outside of a building in Paris to save a child who was hanging from a ledge.

Video of Mamoudou Gassama's amazing rescue went viral on social media.

The 22-year-old migrant - originally from Mali - was walking-by when he leapt into action – pulling himself up to the fourth floor with his bare hands.

In less than a minute he pulled himself from balcony to balcony and grabbed the four-year-old as a neighbour tried to hold the child from an adjoining flat.

The city's mayor says she'll now support the man's effort to settle in France, while, President Emmanuel Macron has invited Mr Gassama to the Elysee Palace on Monday to thank him personally.

Hero saves a 4 year old boy hanging from a balcony in Paris. What a heroic action. pic.twitter.com/TSmgqRX5Io — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) May 27, 2018




