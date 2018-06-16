A man in his 20s has come forward to assist Gardaí investigating a fatal collision in county Longford last night.

A 32–year-old man died in a suspected hit-and-run incident near Newtownforbes at around 11:45pm.

Gardaí said the man was hit by a passing vehicle while out walking on the N4 at Deerpark.

He was treated at the scene before being removed to Midlands Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A postmortem examination is due to be carried out later today.

Gardaí said the vehicle failed to stop and continued in the direction of Newtownforbes.

This morning, investigators appealed for the driver of the car to come forward.

A man in his 20s is now assisting Gardaí with their investigations.

A car has also been recovered and is being examined.

The road is expected to remain closed until this evening as Gardaí carry out a forensic examination of the crash site.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information regarding the crash to come forward

They are particularly interested in dash-cam footage and have urged motorists travelling on the N4 route from Newtownforbes to Roosky between 11pm and 12.30am to contact them.