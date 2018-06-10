A 45 year old man has died after being found with head injuries on Main Street Bray at around 2am on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene outside a hotel on Bray's Main Street.



He was taken to Beaumount Hospital for treatment, and was subsequently pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning.



Investigating Gardaí are currently investigating all aspects of this incident to establish the facts.

The scene was sealed off to facilitate a Garda forensic examination.



A post mortem will be carried out later today by Dr Michael Curtis.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact them.

