A man in his 40's has died after a crash in County Wicklow.

The pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a car on the Coolgreany Road in Arklow at about 2.20 this morning.

His body has been removed to St. Columcille's Hospital, Loughlinstown, where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the car was not injured in the incident.

The road is closed for a forensic examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.