A 60-year-old man has died following a crash in Co Cavan last night.

The pedestrian was hit by a van at Greagharue on the Bailieboro to Kells road, around 1.5 km outside Bailieboro.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Cavan General Hospital, where a post mortem is due to take place.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination, and local diversions remain in place.

Gardai are asking witnesses or anyone who travelled on that stretch of road between 8.30pm and 9.20pm to contact them in Bailieboro on 042-969-4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.