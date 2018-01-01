A 40 year old man has died after being stabbed in Co Cavan.

The victim was attacked at Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff at approximately 11 o'clock last night.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Nicole Gernon reports:

The 40 year old man received serious stab wounds on Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff at around 11 last night.

He was removed to Cavan General Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30 this morning.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place today and the local coroner has been notified.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and the Garda Technical Bureau is attending the scene.

No arrests have yet been made and Gardaí wish to appeal to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Bailieboro Garda Station , The Garda Confidential Telephone Line or any Garda Station.