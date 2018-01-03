A man's died following a stabbing in Co Louth.

It happened in Dundalk shortly before 9.00am this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a number of other people were injured.

The extent of their injuries are not known.

One man has been arrested and is being held at Dundalk garda station.

Gardaí say three scenes have been preserved for technical examination: Avenue Road, Inner Relief Road and Seatown.

They are appealing for witnesses to contact Dundalk garda station on 042-9388-400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1-800-666-111 or any garda station.