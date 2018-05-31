A man has died after falling down an escalator at a shopping centre in Cork.

The incident happened at the Merchants Quay Shopping Centre at around 4.30pm this afternoon.

The man is understood to have been in his late 60s or early 70s.

Emergency services attended the scene and carried out CPR but the man was pronounced dead.

The shopping centre remains sealed off.

A post mortem examination is to be carried out at Cork University Hospital.