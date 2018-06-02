A man in his 30s has died after being assaulted in Cork last night.

The incident happened at a pub in Mitchelstown at around 11 o' clock.

The mans body remains at the scene which has been preserved for a technical examination.

The State Pathologists office has been informed and a post mortem is due to be carried out later.

A man in his 20s has been arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and taken to Fermoy Garda station where an incident room has been set up.

An incident room has been set up at Fermoy Garda station and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.