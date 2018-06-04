

A man in his thirties has died in a collision involving a tractor and a van near Buttevant in County Cork.

Two of the van's passengers, a male and a female in their late teens, have been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a tractor and van on the R522 Liscarroll Road around 1pm - approximately 3 miles from Buttevant.

The driver of the van, a man in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and two teenage passengers were airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

The driver of the tractor, a man in his late 20s, was unharmed.

The crash site is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

Local traffic diversions will remain in place until further notice.