Canadian police have ruled that the death of a man who became stuck inside a women's toilet wall was accidental.

According to Canadian media, the man's body was found at the Core shopping centre in Calgary on Monday.

The body was found after a worker removed a wall panel while working to fix a toilet that wouldn't flush.

Police believe the man, who was in his 20s, entered the women's washroom alone on Friday evening.

He crawled inside the wall after removing a vent, and became stuck.

Police have ruled out foul play in the man's death.

However, they say the victim's motivation for entering the wall is currently unknown.