Man Dies In Canada After Becoming Stuck Behind Women's Toilet Wall
Canadian police have ruled that the death of a man who became stuck inside a women's toilet wall was accidental.
According to Canadian media, the man's body was found at the Core shopping centre in Calgary on Monday.
The body was found after a worker removed a wall panel while working to fix a toilet that wouldn't flush.
Police believe the man, who was in his 20s, entered the women's washroom alone on Friday evening.
He crawled inside the wall after removing a vent, and became stuck.
Police have ruled out foul play in the man's death.
However, they say the victim's motivation for entering the wall is currently unknown.