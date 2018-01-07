A man in his 40s has been killed in a road crash in Dublin this morning.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Nicole Gernon reports:

The single vehicle crash happened on the N4 inbound at Lucan this morning.

A car left the road and struck a wall at around 2.15 am.

The male driver in his 40s was the sole occupant of the car, he was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Blanchardstown Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The road had been sealed off for a time to allow a garda forensic examination but has since reopened .

Anyone who may have witnesses the crash is asked to contact Gardai.