The Garda Ombudsman has confirmed it is investigating the death of a man in Dundalk Garda Station last night.

The man, who it is believed was in his 50s, was in custody at the time.

A spokesperson for GSOC said: "We received a referral under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act last night following the death of a person in custody in Dundalk."

A GSOC investigation team has been deployed and inquiries are ongoing.