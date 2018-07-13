A 27-year-old man has died following an assault in Waterford City.

The victim suffered head injuries in the attack, at the junction of John Street and The Manor at around 3am on Saturday

The man was being treated at Cork University Hospital, but passed away earlier today.

Gardaí arrested a 25-year-old man on Sunday, who was later released without charge.

A file's being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305-300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.