A man in his 80s has died in a house fire in Limerick.

The city and county fire and rescue service sent three units to the blaze which is believed to have broken out at around 1.30am.

The fire was discovered in Keyes Park, Southill in Limerick city by the man's son - who was returning home.

He discovered the house filled with smoke and his father unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom.

Gardaí have sealed off the house and the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

However gardaí believe the fire was accidental.