A man has died following a collision on the M1 Belfast to Dublin Road overnight.

The motorcyclist was killed when his bike collided with a truck at Junction 5 Balbriggan.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Dublin city morgue.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to get in contact.

The M1 South Bound at Junction 5 Balbriggan has been closed to faciliate a forensic examination.

However a rolling re-opening of the stretch of motorway is currently being managed by Gardai.