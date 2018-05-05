A community in Mayo has been left shocked after the death of a local man in a plane crash.

The man, in his fifties was the only person in the light aircraft when it came down in a field outside Ballina.

It happened just after 6pm yesterday evening.

A team from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) are expected at the scene between Ballina and Bonniconlon today.

Local Councillor John O Hara said “the whole community is shocked” after the crash.

“It is a thing you don’t hear of,” he said.

“You hear of deaths but to hear of a death with a plane is something you don’t hear every day of the week.

“Everyone is in shock in the whole area.”

The scene has been sealed off and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the man’s body later today.