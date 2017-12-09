A man has died following a fire at a house in County Meath.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Nicole Gernon reports:

The fire at a house in Archdeaconry Glebe in Kells was reported to emergency services at around 8:15 this morning.

Two men, one in their early 40s and another in their MID 40s, as well as a woman in her early 40s were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Navan from the scene.

Gardai have confirmed the man in his early 40s has died.

The other two people remain in hospital and are not thought to be seriously injured.

The house has been sealed off and a technical examination is being carried out.

