A man in his 70s has died in a single vehicle crash in Co. Monaghan. It's believed his car left the road and struck a wall.

Gardai and the emergency services were called to the scene at Lakeview, Castleblayney, at about 1.45 this afternoon.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post mortem will be carried out.

A forensic examination of the crash site is taking place and diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.