A man's been arrested after driving an ice-cream van through the gates of a church in Co Kerry.

The gates and front doors of St John's Church in Tralee were damaged during the incident last night.

It was driven through the locked gates and then went through the front doors and inside porch doors.

The driver in his 50s left the scene at around 9.30pm, before being stopped by gardaí a short time later.

An imitation firearm was also recovered.

The man has been arrested under the Mental Health Act.

Fr Francis Nolan of St John's Parish says they are very shocked by the incident, but glad that nobody was hurt.

There was no one in the church, which was locked at the time.