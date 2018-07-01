A man in his forties has died after getting into difficulty at a popular swimming spot in Limerick.

It happened yesterday evening at Parteen Railway Bridge on the River Shannon, upriver from Limerick City.

Gardai and local Fire Services attended the scene after an alert was raised by a member of the public shortly after 5pm.

Rescue technicians responding to an alert from Valentia Coast Guard, entered the river and located the man, removing him from the water and and transferring him to waiting paramedics.

He was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner.