A man in his twenties is due in court this morning in connection with a stabbing in county Clare on Saturday.

Two men were arrested after the assault of another man at Henry Street in Kilrush at around 5.30pm.

One of the men was released without charge - the other is appearing before a Special sitting of Ennis District Court this morning.

The injured man was treated at University Hospital Limerick where his injuries are described as non-life threatening.