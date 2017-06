A man is due before a special court sitting in Limerick charged in connection with the shooting of a man and a dog yesterday.

65 year old John Hayes, was injured when a bullet grazed his shoulder and his dog killed in the incident at Kildimo.

It's understood the shooting is linked to a long running dispute over access to farmland.

A man in his 70s who was arrested shortly after the incident is to be charged in court around 11.30am.