A man is due to appear in court tomorrow charged in connection with a fatal crash in Dublin on Friday.

The victim - who was in his 30s - died after a crash between his moped and a car at the junction of Sherrard Road and the North Circular Road just after 7:30pm.

A man in his 20s was arrested later in the evening and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station.

He's due to appear in court at 10.30 tomorrow morning.