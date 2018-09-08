A 22-year-old man is due in court later - charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Co Donegal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which involved a red 4x4 and a black Mazda car, at Dooballagh near Letterkenny on Thursday night.

The 55-year-old driver of the red Toyota Hilux 4x4 pickup suffered serious injuries following a collision with the black Mazda.

He died from his injuries yesterday at Letterkenny General Hospital.

A 33-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Mazda, was hospitalised.

A 22-year-old man who ran from the scene was arrested, and is scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court today.

Investigating Gardaí want to speak to any drivers or taxi drivers who witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle beforehand - or to anyone with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-9167-100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.