A man is due to appear in court this morning charged with the murder of a Limerick man.

35 year old Willie Lynch was found dead at his home in Pallaskenry on Saturday evening.

Gardaí in Limerick have charged a 29 year old man with Willie Lynch's murder.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a house on Saturday evening - it was sealed off immediately off for a technical examination.

It's understood he had suffered a number of stab wounds at his home in Pallaskenry and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí arrested a man in connection with murder shortly after the body was found.

A 29 year old man was charged at Newcastle West garda station yesterday, he's due to appear before Newcastlewest District Court at 10.30am this morning.