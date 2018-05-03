Natalia Karaczyn's body was discovered on Tuesday

32-year-old Rafal Karaczyn has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife Natalia in Sligo.

The body of the 30-year-old was discovered on the outskirts of Sligo Town on Tuesday.

The mother of three young boys was last seen close to her home at Crozon Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Originally from Poland, she had been living in the town for a number of years.

Reporting from Paul Quinn in Sligo ...