32-year-old Rafal Karaczyn has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife Natalia in Sligo.

The body of the 30-year-old was discovered on the outskirts of Sligo Town on Tuesday.

The mother of three young boys was last seen close to her home at Crozon Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Originally from Poland, she had been living in the town for a number of years.

32 year old Rafal Karczyn has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife Natalia in #sligo pic.twitter.com/m4A5xeV46E — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) May 3, 2018

Reporting from Paul Quinn in Sligo ...