

A man in his 30s will appear in court this morning charged with the murder of Warren O'Connor in Dublin 8 years ago.

He was extradited from London overnight to face the charges.

24-year-old Warren O'Connor from Coolock in Dublin was stabbed to death on the Hole in the Wall Road on 16th January 2010.

Since then, an investigation by Gardai here and police forces in other jurisdictions took place resulting in an investigation file being forwarded to the office of the DPP.

A European Arrest Warrant was subsequently granted and police in London arrested the man in his 30s on January 9th.

He's been held in custody since then - and was extradited last night to appear at Dublin District Court this morning.